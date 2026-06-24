VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Silver Line receives environmental clearance from FTA

VIA Metropolitan Transit’s (VIA) Rapid Silver Line, the agency’s second advanced rapid transit (ART) line, has received environmental clearance from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The determination, conducted as part of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) process, is a critical milestone that allows the agency to move forward with the project.

“VIA Rapid is about more than moving people efficiently,” said VIA Board Chair Laura Cabanilla. “It’s about connecting every part of our city to opportunity and driving long-term economic development, growth and investment along these corridors in a way that strengthens our city for years to come.”

The agency says the environmental clearance from the FTA builds on years of community engagement and technical planning.

“This is an important step forward for the Silver Line and for San Antonio’s transit future,” said VIA President and CEO Jon Gary Herrera. “With NEPA determination in place, we are one step closer to delivering a fast, reliable east-west connection that links customers to what matters most—jobs, education, health care and each other.”

The agency is seeking a small starts grant agreement from the FTA Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program. VIA received funding through the FTA’s CIG new starts grant agreement in late 2024 for the VIA Rapid Green Line.

The VIA Rapid Silver Line will operate as a 7.3-mile corridor east-west from the Frost Bank Center on the east side to General McMullen on the west side, intersecting with the Green Line downtown and connecting to the broader VIA system. Once complete, the corridor will run with 15-minute or better frequency, feature 18 new stations, pedestrian and transit-priority improvements and frequent all-day Silver Line service with off-board fare payment and synchronized traffic signals to improve safety, accessibility, reliability and travel times.

The VIA Rapid Silver Line is currently advancing through final design, including detailed engineering and project planning, as well as the FTA’s CIG small starts agreement process. Construction is anticipated to begin following completion of remaining federal approvals and funding commitments.

VIA Rapid is a key part of VIA’s voter-approved Keep San Antonio Moving Plan and will transform mobility across the city of San Antonio through high-frequency, high-capacity service. VIA began receiving voter-approved sales tax funding earlier this year and is leveraging it to improve service systemwide, along with construction of the VIA Rapid Green Line.