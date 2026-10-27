CATS to launch Fare Ambassador Program to support riders, check fares

Starting Oct. 30, 60 Ambassadors will take to the Blue Line to check fares, help with wayfinding and assist with fare payments.
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Oct. 27, 2026
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A light rail train approaches the I-485 South Blvd station platform, with a parking garage and trees in the background.

Ambassadors will check fares, help with wayfinding and help explain new fare collection technologies.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is launching a new Fare Ambassador Program that it says aims to make fare interactions more understandable, assist riders as fare-payment options continue to evolve and contribute to a secure and welcoming transit experience.

Beginning on Friday, Oct. 30, riders will see a team of 60 Fare Ambassadors, wearing blue shirts and yellow hats, on Blue Line vehicles and platforms. Ambassadors are going to be checking for valid fares while providing customer service, including wayfinding and guidance on fare payment, transfers, fare capping and the CATS-Pass app. The program is expected to expand in phases to buses and the Gold Line, with timing to be announced by the agency at a future date.

“Fare Ambassadors will play an important role in helping our customers navigate their fare experience while providing a welcoming, customer-focused presence across our system,” said CATS Interim CEO Brent Cagle. “This program is about ensuring fare validation, but it’s also about meeting customers where they are, answering questions, providing guidance and making it easier for everyone to understand their payment options as we continue to enforce fares across the system.”

What riders will see:

  • Fare Ambassadors will wear identifiable uniforms and may request proof of valid fare on platforms and light-rail vehicles.
  • Ambassadors can answer fare questions and help riders understand available and emerging payment options.
  • Riders can also ask Ambassadors for wayfinding and general assistance while using the system.
  • Riders are expected to have a valid fare when riding CATS. Ambassadors will explain fare requirements and next steps during an interaction.

CATS notes that it selected Block by Block to manage the program. Block by Block operates Ambassador Programs in public spaces and transit environments across the country and is also contracted by Charlotte Center City Partners to provide safety, hospitality and outreach ambassador services in Center City.

"Block by Block is excited to expand our partnership in Charlotte with the launch of the CATS Fare Engagement Ambassador Program,” said Block by Block Division Vice President Carin Cardone. “Our Fare Engagement Ambassadors will serve as friendly, approachable and knowledgeable representatives throughout the system assisting customers with fare purchase and compliance, answering questions and assisting customers navigate the system."

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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