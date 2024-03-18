CATS launches new bus tracking app

Capital Area Transit System (CATS) has launched its new bus tracking application, MyStop. The technology will provide real-time tracking of CATS buses, allowing users to plan their journeys more efficiently and effectively.

Key features of the MyStop app include:

Real-time bus tracking: Users can view the exact location and estimated arrival time of CATS buses on their routes.

Trip planning: MyStop offers trip planning functionality, allowing users to input their starting point and destination to receive route options and estimated travel times.

Service alerts: Users will receive timely notifications about service disruptions, detours or other important updates affecting their selected routes.

"MyStop represents a significant advancement in our efforts to modernize and improve the public transit experience in our community," said Micah Anthony, director of innovation at CATS. "With real-time bus tracking, users can now better plan their journeys, reduce wait times and make more informed decisions about their transportation needs."