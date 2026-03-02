CATS implements new rider concern reporting mechanisms

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is adding new ways riders can report transit related concerns while traveling across the system while improving existing measures. The agency is also making a systemwide push to better highlights safety materials more prominently across all vehicles and facilities.

Riders have been able to report concerns through the CATS Customer Service line or the “Report a Problem to CATS” feature in the CATS-Pass mobile app. Now, CATS has integrated a text-a-tip line, giving riders multiple channels to get support. Further, customers now have the new ability to report a problem directly from the homepage of RideTransit.org by clicking the “Report a Problem” button. These tools allow passengers to share real-time information or service needs directly with CATS.

To increase awareness of these new and upgraded resources, CATS has created an awareness campaign via new posters throughout the system, on the inside of vehicles, platforms and facilities. The updated signage highlights when and how to use each reporting option, ensuring passengers know how to get whatever support they may need when using the system.

“Safety is–and will continue to be–our top priority,” said CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle. “By expanding the ways riders can quickly reach us and by clearly promoting these tools across our buses, trains and stations, we are making it even easier for customers to speak up and partner with us in keeping the system safe.”

CATS says these initiatives build on the safety improvements it has been implementing over the past year and reinforce the agency’s commitment to building a transit system where every rider feels supported, informed and confident in the system.