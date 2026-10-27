MI: How to get a free ride to vote in Washtenaw County Nov. 3

Washtenaw County will provide free public transportation on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 3, through a pilot program designed to help residents reach polling locations.

The county is partnering with the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide), People’s Express and Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) to cover fares across the county. The initiative aims to eliminate transportation as an obstacle to voting.

Residents can find their polling location and connect with the appropriate transportation provider by entering their address on the Election Day Ride Finder website, at washtenaw- election-day-ride-finder.replit.app

“Voting is one of the most important ways people can shape the decisions that affect their lives and communities,” county Commissioner Justin Hodge, D- Ypsilanti Township, said in a statement.

“That matters especially for communities whose voices have too often been underrepresented in public decision-making. Everyone who is eligible should have a meaningful opportunity to participate, and transportation should not stand in the way,” Hodge said.

The county selected transit partners whose routes serve communities throughout Washtenaw County, including rural areas where voters may need to travel farther to reach polls and have fewer transportation options.

Matt Carpenter, CEO of TheRide, said his organization is proud to join the effort.

“We’re grateful for the County’s leadership and partnership in helping ensure transportation is not a barrier to civic participation,” Carpenter said in a statement.

Marie Gress, CEO of WAVE, noted that the program addresses challenges faced by rural residents.

“For residents in our rural communities, getting to the polls can take extra planning,” Gress said in a statement.

“We’re glad to help make that trip easier so more of our neighbors can exercise their right to vote,” she said.

Eveliina Taylor, managing director of People’s Express, emphasized the importance of equal access.

“Access to transportation should never determine someone’s ability to participate in their community, especially on Election Day,” Taylor said in a statement.

Those with questions about accessing free rides can contact Washtenaw County Administration at 734-476-2192.

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