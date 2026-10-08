VA: Free public transportation rides to be offered on Election Day

All forms of public transit in Hampton Roads will be free on Election Day, easing the path to in-person voting.

On Nov. 3, passengers will not be charged fares to ride Hampton Roads Transit buses, Paratransit, OnDemand Ridesharing or The Tide light rail, HRT announced this week. The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority and Suffolk Transit will also not charge passengers for rides on Election Day.

The three public transit providers offer free fares four times per year: Election Day, Transit Equity Day, Earth Day and Juneteenth.

To find your polling location, visit www.elections.virginia.gov.

Early voting for the November elections started Sept. 18 and continues Monday to Friday through Oct. 31, including two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31, and two Sundays, Oct. 18 and 25.

In-person voting has become a topic of contention following an April executive order by President Donald Trump, which the Supreme Court blocked last month. Trump’s order would have required states to adopt several new measures to verify ballots in an effort to curb alleged voter fraud.

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