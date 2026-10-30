TX: MAP: Early voting sites in Tarrant County near public transit stops

About 14 polling places in Tarrant County are located roughly half a mile from a public transit stop, according to a Dallas Morning News analysis of early voting locations and Trinity Metro transit lines in Tarrant County.

Registered voters in Tarrant County may cast their ballot in any of the county’s 48 polling locations. For those looking to use Trinity Metro’s promotional free rides for voters this election season, skip the drive and get to one of these polling places that The News identified as accessible by a short walk from a transit stop.

Use code ‘VOTE26’ to receive one complimentary Trinity Metro local day pass. Make sure to activate the pass only when ready to board.

Early voting for the 2026 midterm election started in North Texas last week and will run through Friday. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Tarrant County polling places are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can check your registration status on the Tarrant County Elections Department website.

For more information on voting in North Texas, see The Dallas Morning News' Voter Guide.

Use the map to explore your options and plan your trip to the polls.

This reporting is part of the Future of North Texas, a community-funded journalism initiative supported by the Commit Partnership, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, the Dallas Mavericks, the Dallas Regional Chamber, Deedie Rose, Lisa and Charles Siegel, the McCune-Losinger Family Fund, The Meadows Foundation, the Perot Foundation, the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and the University of Texas at Dallas. The News retains full editorial control of this coverage.

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