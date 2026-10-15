MA: Boston launching 5 free shuttle bus routes to fill gaps in public transit

Boston will soon introduce five new shuttle bus routes intended to fill gaps in the existing public transit options in some neighborhoods, city officials said.

The city will fund the three-year program using an $11.5 million federal grant. Officials said they will evaluate ridership and demand as they explore options to keep the shuttles running long-term.

Beginning early next year, the new “Link Bus” program will serve Mattapan, Roxbury, Allston- Brighton, Charlestown and the Lower Mystic, and the South Boston Waterfront, also known as the Seaport, Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said.

The mayor said the shuttles would better connect the neighborhoods to the MBTA and ease travel to school, work, appointments and other destinations.

“Boston is a city of incredible opportunities, but residents must have more reliable and affordable transportation for every family to build their fullest lives and strengthen our community,” she said.

The program aims to cover the “first-mile” and “last-mile” gaps in public transit commutes — the space between the public transit system and a rider’s origin or destination.

The Federal Highway Administration provided the grant funding through its Congestion Relief Program, which also included $10 million to expand Boston’s Bluebikes network and improve access to e-bikes.

“Link Bus services will complement the MBTA by filling targeted first-mile and last-mile gaps and connecting people more directly to the regional transit network,” Chris Osgood, the city’s interim chief of streets, said in a statement. “Each service will reflect its neighborhood while sharing a commitment to being free, accessible, reliable, and open to everyone.”

The MBTA supported the city’s grant application, the city said.

The city will post schedule and route information online when it launches the program, Wu’s office said.

The routes, stops and schedules for the Mattapan and Roxbury services are still being developed, with input from residents, businesses, elected officials and community organizations, the mayor said. The city is also seeking companies to operate those two routes.

The Allston- Brighton, Charlestown and the Lower Mystic, and Seaport services will be operated in partnership with existing local transportation organizations.

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