Massachusetts governor awards $3 million to encourage transportation alternatives

Massachusetts gubernatorial administration has awarded $3 million in funding was awarded to 13 Transportation Management Associations (TMAs), one TMA membership association and one consulting firm to support 19 projects that encourage transportation alternatives and expand transportation options in communities across the state.

Awards include funding to operate and publicize shuttles, improve bus stop infrastructure, expand ferry service and more. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s (MassDOT) TMA grant program first launched in fiscal year 2025 and is now in its second year. The department says its goals of this grant program are to reduce single occupancy vehicle travel, reduce emissions, encourage mode shift and expand mobility.

“Our investments in community transportation are about connecting people to jobs, schools and services today and into the future,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The projects supported through the TMA Program are vital to building a more reliable, resilient and accessible transportation network. I look forward to seeing this program continue to grow and serve our communities for years to come.”

Some of the award recipients include:

Seaport TMA, who received a combined $535,305 to support the Seaport TMA commuter survey process and operate ferry service between North Station and Pier 10 in Boston.

128 Business Council, who received a combined $360,376 to continue the expansion of the Needham shuttle service, as well as support the Waltham shuttle service.

Longwood Collective, who received $110,000 to continue and expand bike support, extend its emergency ride home program to 24/7 and to support its app, web and translation services.

MassCommute, who received $162,800 to fund the procurement of one unified data and ride matching platform for all TMAs to use and to facilitate cross-regional transportation.

The full list of supported projects can be found on the state website.

“Transportation Management Associations play a critical role in our community infrastructure and transportation network. As we continue to grow and invest in new projects, TMAs understand the needs of those they serve and continue to find innovative solutions to close transportation gaps and ensure all residents are able to get where they need to go," said Massachusetts Joint Committee on Transportation Chairperson Sen. Brendan Crighton (D).