City of Boston extends fare-free pilot through June

The city of Boston has extended its fare-free transit program on bus routes 23, 28 and 29 through the end of June. During the pilot, the city notes ridership has grown faster on those routes than anywhere else in the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) system while saving families money and improving bus speed and reliability. The program had previously been set to expire at the end of the month. The city says it is discussing the long-term future of the program with the MBTA.

The city notes that since the beginning of the fare free pilot, nearly 24,000 trips have been taken fare-free every weekday on Routes 23, 28 and 29. Ridership grew by 35% in the first year—more than double the MBTA system average—and these routes are now carrying 16% more riders than before the pandemic. All-door boarding has cut dwell times by about 20%.

“Fare-free bus service helps families, workers and businesses and also makes bus service faster and more reliable,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “Carrying 16% more riders than before the pandemic and cutting dwell times by about 20% through all-door boarding, the buses have stayed on schedule even while carrying more passengers. We are extending this program through June, as we look to work with the MBTA to keep this going.”

The city says that according to surveys, more than a quarter of riders save at least $20 a month thanks to the pilot.

"Fare-free transit ensures more reliable, efficient transit for everyone,” said city of Boston’s Interim Chief of Streets Nick Gove. “It returns valuable time to our residents and provides more affordable options when choosing how to get around Boston. We thank the MBTA for their continued collaboration."

The city notes it has allocated about $340,000 per month to reimburse the MBTA for the pilot, which is funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. As the city uses its remaining ARPA dollars, it has projected costs relative to budget availability and is able to extend the program through June.

“Over the past few years, we've been pleased to be able to support the city of Boston’s program offering free bus service on Routes 23, 28 and 29," said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. "Since day one of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, not only have we been focused on ensuring safe, reliable and improved transit service but making it more accessible and affordable with our successful Income-Eligible Reduced Fare program. Under the Income-Eligible program, nearly 36,000 people are paying significantly reduced fares across every mode of transit, including bus. Working with the city of Boston and all of our municipal partners, we are improving people’s quality of life and making a real difference, building a more equitable and affordable transportation system network for all who depend on it."