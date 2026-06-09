L.A. Metro releases FY27 budget, expands safety initiatives and funds new construction

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) says it was able to deliver a balanced $9.7-billion fiscal year (FY) 2027 budget that maintains core services, expands safety initiatives, funds the construction of new projects and avoids service cuts— despite facing what the agency calls a large structural deficit, driven by rising operational and construction costs.

The budget language includes:

Modest growth below inflation: The proposed budget represents a modest 2.4% increase over the prior year’s budget. This is below the current 3% inflation rate in the nation and according to the agency, demonstrates L.A. Metro’s commitment to fiscal discipline.

Investment in core transit service levels: The budget ensures reliable transportation by maintaining 7.13 million revenue service hours (RSH) for buses and 1.45 million RSH for rail systemwide.

Hiring sworn officers for L.A. Metro’s Department of Public Safety: Continuing safety resource funding, L.A. Metro’s new Department of Public Safety was allocated $5.8 million in the FY27 budget, and the department will be hiring its first sworn police officers this coming FY.

Increased funding for care-based safety programs: The FY27 budget expands its care-based safety resource funding to $430 million (a 1.9% increase), which includes an $87.6 million allocation for programs such as the L.A. Metro Ambassadors, Homeless Outreach teams and Crisis Response.

Expanded station experience and cleanliness efforts: L.A. Metro notes that surveys found that customer satisfaction increased to 87% in 2026 and to build on this, the agency says it is investing $311 million in cleaning and $29.6 million for station experience upgrades, including modernizing elevators, upgrading lighting, and installing more taller (but ADA compliant) faregates that discourage fare evasion.

Critical D Line Extension milestones: The budget includes major construction funding of $680.2 million that includes wrap-up work on Section 1, which opened earlier this month, and the final stages of construction for Sections 2 and 3.

Advancing major rail and bus rapid transit projects: Funding is secured to push forward several transit lines, including $319.2 million for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project, $188.2 million for the Southeast Gateway Line and design work for the A Line Foothill Extension toward Claremont.

Public input shapes the budget: Driven by the “Listen and Learn” equity pillar, the proposed budget incorporates community feedback from more than 7,500 public submissions.

The FY27 Proposed Budget Book that was adopted by the board, as well as other information, can be seen on the agency’s website.