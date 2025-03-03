L.A. Metro selects AECOM as lead designer of Phase 2 of East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) has selected AECOM as the lead designer under the San Fernando Transit Constructors (SFTC) joint venture team to advance the Phase 2 final design for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project. The 6.7-mile project will feature at-grade light-rail tracks and 11 stations to create a more efficient and reliable transit service in the San Fernando Valley area.

“We are proud to support this landmark project, which will meet growing demands for public transit in the region,” said AECOM U.S. West Region Chief Executive Matt Crane. “For over a decade, our transportation experts have played a critical role in delivering Southern California’s ambitious transit objectives. That experience prepares our teams to provide innovative engineering solutions that boost connectivity and improve the quality of life for the communities we serve.”

As the lead designer, AECOM will provide services to manage the design integration for multiple facilities. AECOM says all project elements will be designed in 3D using building information modeling (BIM) to increase efficiency, enable clash and design constructability detection. AECOM’s BIM practice will promote better decision-making by leveraging current BIM design practice supported by its digital delivery and practice leaders.

Once completed, the transit line will create connections with regional transit services, including Metrolink, Amtrak, L.A. Metro’s G and B lines and other planned L.A. Metro projects.

“We are excited to partner with San Fernando Transit Constructors and [L.A.] Metro on this important project to provide new transportation options for communities across the San Fernando Valley,” said AECOM Regional Business Line Leader for U.S. West Transportation Andrew Liu. “As the industry’s top rail and mass transit firm, our teams have delivered some of the world’s most ambitious urban mobility projects, and we look forward to deploying that global experience to enhance one of the valley’s busiest travel corridors.”

AECOM says Phase 2 of the project will also include comprehensive street improvements to enhance accessibility and safety and a new 22-acre maintenance and storage facility. According to AECOM, several buildings within the facility are planned with a solar-powered system equipped with excess power storage capabilities.

The project will be built on Van Nuys Boulevard, one of the valley’s busiest corridors, and will provide a new light-rail alternative for the residents of Van Nuys, Panorama City, Arleta and Pacoima, Calif. The project is currently forecast to open in 2031.