L.A. Metro selects FlatironDragados to design two projects to enhance rail traffic efficiency

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) selected FlatironDragados to build the Southeast Gateway Line and Link Union Station to enhance rail traffic efficiency and expand access to safe, reliable transit.

“Delivering complex rail infrastructure in one of the country’s busiest urban areas takes ongoing collaboration, technical expertise and a shared commitment to the communities we serve,” said FlatironDragados Executive Vice President Dale Nelson. “We look forward to working alongside [L.A.] Metro during the design phase to optimize the project design and phasing to minimize risk, with the ultimate goal of reaching a negotiated construction contract.”

Southeast Gateway Line

FlatironDragados and joint venture partner Herzog were selected for the preconstruction services phase of L.A. Metro’s Southeast Gateway Line Enabling project, which will relocate heavy freight rail lines and conflicting utilities. The project will make way for the future phase, bringing 14.5 miles of new light rail to southeast Los Angeles County, Calif. The preconstruction contract supports early design coordination and construction planning that is currently underway.

The overall construction project will include utility relocations, rail installation, one new light-rail bridge and one new freight bridge, a pedestrian bridge over the freeway and a new L.A. Metro station at the I-105 freeway. When completed, the Southeast Gateway Line Program will provide convenient transit access for the cities of Bell, Bellflower, Cerritos, Cudahy, Downey, Florence-Firestone, Huntington Park, Los Angeles, Paramount, South Gate and Vernon.

Link Union Station

FlatironDragados also was selected for the preconstruction services phase of the Link Union Station project. The preconstruction contract supports current collaboration with L.A. Metro on project design and construction planning. According to FlatironDragados, this phase of the collaborative delivery project fosters innovation, facilitates ongoing problem solving and enables greater budget and schedule certainty.

The overall project will create run-through tracks on an elevated rail yard to increase Los Angeles Union Station capacity by up to 200%, improve transit connectivity, accommodate Amtrak and Metrolink service and prepare the corridor for future high-speed rail service.

The improvements will allow trains to enter and exit from both ends of the station, easing congestion and enhancing operational flexibility.