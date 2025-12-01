DART releases Point B Strategic Plan Annual Report revealing state of system goals

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has released its first Point B Strategic Plan Annual Report, highlighting initiatives the agency is undertaking and major system investments that are being made to move DART forward. Point B, introduced in 2024, is DART’s guide for transit expansion as North Texas continues to grow toward becoming the third largest region in the U.S. within the next decade. The plan shapes DART’s decisions around customer experiences, creating spaces in communities it serves and ensuring that all investments and service improvements move riders to opportunity.

“Point B is more than a strategy; it is DART’s commitment to our riders and our region,” said DART President and CEO Nadine Lee. “We made a promise to be transparent to all our stakeholders about how we are working with our employees, for our customers and in partnership with our communities and stakeholders to strengthen our system. This report not only delivers on that promise but also celebrates the work underway to deliver a transit system that is clean, safe, more connected and ready for the future of North Texas.”

Point B includes six strategic goals:

Empowered agency: Build an organization that can act quickly and effectively by streamlining processes and empowering employees.

Culture of contribution: Create a culture that aligns roles and responsibilities with the DART vision, deepens organizational trust and encourages growth.

Quality service: Deliver a quality customer experience defined by strong rider advocacy and built on professional pride and continuous improvement.

Seamless mobility: Integrate mobility options to create a seamless travel experience defined by frequency and reliability that positions DART as first-in-mind.

Fantastic spaces: Create fantastic spaces that add value to our communities, enhance the rider experience and foster a sustainable thriving region.

Strategic relationships: Position DART as a collaborative leader and recognized regional economic and mobility asset.

In this first report, DART celebrates significant milestones advancing these goals, including:

Launched DART Transform, a 10-year $2.5 billion system modernization program.

Raised Net Promoter Score, which measures customer satisfaction, by 40 points over the last three years.

Advanced a $110 million investment in security, cleanliness and reliability projects.

Earned national recognition as the American Public Transportation Association awarded the agency gold-level distinction through its Sustainability Commitment Program.

Celebrated the opening of the 26-mile Silver Line connecting seven cities from Plano to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Opened the Consolidated Dispatch Command Center, streamlining operations and enabling faster response to security and service issues.

Received the first of 476 new buses that begin phasing in across the service area by the end of 2025.

Advanced transit-oriented development with three projects in the development stage and three projects under construction. Developed customized area plans with service area cities to strengthen local mobility and support economic development.

Along with an average of 171,000 weekday passenger boardings and over 56 million trips provided, the Point B Strategic Plan Annual Report tracks agency progress to help people and communities connect and flourish across North Texas.