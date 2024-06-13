DART Board approves updated Strategic Plan

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors approved an updated Strategic Plan Goals, a new Vision Statement and a new Mission Statement, all designed to steer the agency toward a more dynamic, efficient and community-focused future.

The comprehensive plan intends to move DART from its current state, “Point A,” to a future where DART becomes a premier regional economic and mobility asset, or “Point B.”

The newly approved plan outlines a bold vision and will serve as a guiding framework for DART during the next decade. The plan goals articulate a clear pathway that leverages DART as a valued partner in the economic and social landscape of North Texas. The new vision statement positions DART as "Your first-in-mind mobility partner," reflecting the agency's mission and commitment to delivering “best-in-class mobility experiences that help people and communities connect and flourish.”

The plan is organized around six goals, each supported by specific objectives and initiatives:

Empowered agency: Streamline processes and empower employees to create a nimble organization that can respond swiftly and effectively to challenges. Culture of contribution: Foster a culture of trust and collaboration, aligning roles and responsibilities with DART's vision to enhance performance and accountability. Quality service: Deliver a quality customer experience defined by strong rider advocacy, professional pride and continuous improvement. Seamless mobility: Integrate mobility options to create a seamless travel experience characterized by frequency and reliability, making DART the first choice for regional travel. Fantastic spaces: Develop engaging and valuable spaces that enhance the rider experience and contribute to community sustainability and vibrancy. Strategic relationships: Position DART as a collaborative leader and recognized regional economic and mobility asset through strong partnerships and advocacy.

“The development of this Strategic Plan involved extensive input from our employees, customers, city leaders and regional partners. It’s a testament to our collective commitment to making DART a strategic and valued asset in north Texas. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the DART leadership team to bring this vision to life,” said Gary Slagel, DART Board chair.

“This plan marks a significant turning point for DART. It reflects our commitment to both improve transit services and enhance the quality of life for the communities we serve. We are focused on making DART the first choice for mobility and this plan sets everything in motion to achieve this brilliant future,” said Nadine Lee, DART president and CEO.

Through the Point B Strategic plan, DART aims to transform its transit facilities into community assets, foster strategic partnerships with local governments and businesses and create fantastic spaces around transit hubs that support economic development and quality of life.

The Strategic Plan will include an action matrix with timelines and metrics to track progress. Annual reports will be published to communicate accomplishments and necessary refinements, ensuring that DART stays on course to achieve its strategic goals.

More information on the Strategic Plan can be found on DART’s website.