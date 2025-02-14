DART to launch modernization program to improve customer experience

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is working to modernize its transit system and improve the overall customer experience. Through the DART Transform modernization program, the agency says it will focus on five core elements: vehicles, stations and passenger facilities, resiliency, a unified signaling system and operating facilities. By improving each of these measures across its transit network, DART aims to transform commutes and communities across North Texas.

“Many of our vehicles and facilities have reached their usage capacity, so it’s time to invest in our aging system to ensure our customers have a cleaner, safer, more reliable experience when they are commuting with us,” said DART CEO and President Nadine Lee. “DART Transform aligns with our Point B vision, a road map that will move us from where we are now to where we want to be as an agency.”

DART surveyed its riders, stakeholders and employees to identify improvements that will provide a safer, cleaner and more reliable ride. This feedback encouraged DART to work towards implementing:

New buses and trains with upgraded lighting, system messaging and convenience features.

Raised platforms at 23 stations to provide level boarding and improve access for those with limited mobility or who are traveling with children.

Renovations at the Cityplace/Uptown Station.

Additional resiliency measures to guard the rail system against extreme weather events.

Improvements at stations and passenger and operations facilities.

Throughout 2024, DART says it has installed 34,000 new vinyl seats on buses and trains, hired more security and fare enforcement officers, implemented an on-board cleaning team and improved lighting around stations in its commitment to improving the customer experience.

New buses, trains coming soon

DART says it has secured a contract to purchase new buses to begin replacing the oldest ones in its fleet and anticipates having them operating routes by spring of 2026. The process to begin replacing light-rail vehicles (LRVs) will take a bit longer as DART is still in the planning and development phase. Once a final design is approved and manufacturing begins, DART notes its riders can expect to see the new LRVs in operation by 2029.

Later this year, DART says it will begin asking customers about their journey to identify pain points accessing their transit ride while at the agency’s facilities and on their commute. This will allow DART to better understand the customer journey and take decisive action or partner with the corresponding city to make improvements throughout the DART Transform program. The team will also reach out to non-riders to gauge how they too can become DART customers.