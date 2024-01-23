DART begins second phase of vinyl seat retrofit program.

The second phase of Dallas Area Rapid Transit's (DART) vinyl seat retrofit program has been launched with the piloting of one light-rail vehicle and one Dallas Streetcar vehicle that will go back into regular service beginning Jan. 22.

DART replaced almost 34,000 fabric seat cushions and backs on its bus fleet with vinyl-covered seats in 2023 to provide a cleaner and more comfortable environment for customers. More than 16,000 light- rail vehicle seats in 163 vehicles will be replaced throughout the DART fleet starting in March 2024.

“We are very excited to begin the second phase of our vinyl seat replacement program for our light-rail vehicles,” said DART Senior EVP and COO Bernard Jackson. “I know from speaking with many of our bus riders that they appreciate the new seating and we look forward to providing additional upgrades in the future that focus on rider comfort.”

The new vinyl seats are part of the agency’s continued customer-focused commitment to riders to provide a safe and clean transit experience, including the DART Clean Team Initiative that utilizes on-board contract cleaning personnel to remove trash and debris aboard DART light-rail vehicles as they operate throughout the DART network, supplementing the extensive cleaning protocols already in place.