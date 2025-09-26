People on the move: IndyGo, Arup

Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) and Arup have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

IndyGo appoints next COO

Annette Darrow has been appointed as the next COO of IndyGo. Darrow has 33 years in the transit industry, including more than 30 years of service at IndyGo. She most recently served as senior director of service planning.

“Annette has served with great focus and intention, engaging with all teams to understand our successes and areas of opportunity,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “She’s gained unique insights and refreshing ideas that will elevate IndyGo to the next level. I’m excited to welcome Annette’s experience and expertise to our leadership team and look forward to a smooth transition into our next chapter.”

IndyGo notes that under Darrow’s leadership, its service planning department expanded to include a dedicated Operations Performance group focused on using data to drive operational efficiency and business decisions. According to the agency, over the years, Darrow has secured more than $100 million in grant funding, helped deployed new technologies, led four comprehensive operational analyses, developed the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, planned three bus rapid transit (BRT) lines and spearheaded the Marion County Transit Plan.

Arup appoints principal and Americas BRT leader

Arup has appointed Margaret Parkhill as principal and Americas BRT leader. In this role, Parkhill will lead the expansion of Arup’s BRT services across the Americas, working closely with major transit agencies, municipalities and private clients to deliver innovative, sustainable mobility solutions.

“I’m excited to join Arup and help advance sustainable, people-focused transit solutions across the Americas,” Parkhill said. “Bus rapid transit offers cities a powerful way to increase reliability and reduce travel times quickly and cost-effectively. I look forward to collaborating with clients and colleagues to deliver systems that make a real difference for communities.”

Arup notes Parkhill’s BRT leadership spans major Canadian projects, including London’s 24-kilometer (14.9-mile) BRT network, the 36-kilometer (22.4-mile) Durham–Scarborough BRT for Metrolinx and TransLink’s King George Boulevard BRT in Surrey, BC.