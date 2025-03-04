IndyGo breaks ground on Blue Line BRT project

The Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) celebrated the groundbreaking of the Blue Line bus rapid transit (BRT) project. The agency hosted a groundbreaking celebration in Irvington, Ind., marking the start of construction for IndyGo’s largest BRT route to date.

Once complete, this 24-mile project will provide rapid transit along Washington Street between Cumberland and the Indianapolis International Airport, using I-70 west of Holt Road. This service will replace and improve the existing Route 8.

“We are so grateful that Indianapolis has made the decision to invest in transit, recognizing that it stimulates growth, offers economic mobility and helps us attract the best talent to our city,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “We are one step closer to faster, more reliable and more accessible transit.”

Construction is anticipated to continue through late 2028, when the Blue Line is expected to open for service.

“The new BRT line offers an equitable alternative to driving for people of all ages and also serves as a cornerstone of transportation options for Indianapolis and central Indiana,” said IndyGo Board Chair Gregory Hahn. “Today’s groundbreaking is a shining example of IndyGo’s mission to connect our community to economic and cultural opportunities through safe, reliable and accessible mobility experiences.”

The Blue Line project is funded through a combination of local and federal sources, including a $150 million Small Starts grant from the Federal Transit Administration and nearly $22 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“With Blue Line construction now set to begin, there’s no doubt that we are moving toward a bright new future here in Indianapolis,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “On behalf of a grateful city, on behalf of a proud city, I extend my thanks to IndyGo for not only making today possible but also for their continued dedication to Indianapolis and its residents.”

In addition to improving and modernizing local public transportation, IndyGo says the Blue Line is a substantial infrastructure project, addressing the condition of the roadway, traffic safety, pedestrian facilities and stormwater drainage. Improvements will include sidewalk construction, upgraded curb ramps, new crosswalks and traffic and pedestrian signals.

Preparations for Blue Line construction are already underway. IndyGo notes utility companies were given notices last fall to begin relocating facilities determined to be in conflict with the new design.