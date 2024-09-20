IndyGo completes design plans for Blue Line BRT project

Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) has completed design plans for its Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project using community feedback and stakeholder guidance. The Blue Line will serve as a massive infrastructure improvement project, addressing the condition of the roadways, traffic safety, pedestrian facilities and stormwater drainage.

“Reaching the Blue Line’s 100 percent design is a huge success,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “We’ve worked diligently these past few years to adapt and ensure this project will benefit everyone traveling along the corridor, whether you’re a rider, driver or pedestrian. Now, we can enter a new phase where we begin constructing stronger bus service between the airport, downtown and our historic East Washington Street neighborhoods, while improving safety for all.”

Planned improvements from the final design include:

9.7 miles of new or replaced sidewalks

30 station platforms

Station amenities: Covered waiting areas, level boarding, ticket vending machines, real-time arrival signs, security cameras and snow melt

Station spacing: 0.5 – 1 mile

2.3 miles of new or refreshed crosswalks

359 new or upgraded ADA curb ramps

46.5 lane miles of roadway resurfacing

7.5 miles of separated storm sewer drainage

63 new or upgraded traffic signals

IndyGo anticipates contractors will begin bidding on the project in early fall, with construction beginning early 2025 and an anticipated opening in 2027-28.

The Blue Line will work to provide better access to work, education, healthcare, restaurants, entertainment and shopping for residents and visitors alike. It will offer an equitable alternative to driving for people of all ages and will serve as a cornerstone of transportation options for Indianapolis and central Indiana by providing high quality transit service.

IndyGo anticipates that once completed, the Blue Line will work to reduce transit travel time by up to 35 percent. It’s also set to bring substantial positive change with nearly $400 million in planned economic development along its path.

The Blue Line will serve as the third of IndyGo’s three planned BRT lines. The 24-mile project will largely replace one of IndyGo’s highest ridership routes, Route 8, along Washington Street between Cumberland and the Indianapolis International Airport.