IndyGo Board of Directors awards three contracts to build new BRT Blue Line

Three contracts have been awarded by the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) Board of Directors to build the region’s third and largest bus rapid transit (BRT) line, the Blue Line, with construction starting early next year and continuing through 2028.

Central Indiana contractors Gradex Inc., F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co., and R.L. Turner Co. were awarded nearly $250 million in contracts to build the Blue Line, which will connect the Indianapolis International Airport to the town of Cumberland, Ind., via downtown Indianapolis and along I-70, Holt Road and Washington Street. The firms were among multiple companies that bid on three separate construction packages.

“These contract approvals represent a critically important milestone in the development of the Blue Line, which will be the largest and most ambitious of the three BRT projects in our city,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “We look forward to working closely with these local contractors to successfully execute and deliver this important project.”

The project was split into three packages:

Gradex Inc. was awarded Package A, with a bid of approximately $208 million. Package A contains the roadway elements of the project, including stormwater and drainage improvements, pavement resurfacing, pedestrian facilities, traffic signal upgrades and sanitary sewer relocations. F.A. Wilhelm was awarded Package B for the construction of Blue Line stations, with a bid of approximately $34 million. Wilhelm successfully constructed IndyGo’s Red Line and Purple Line BRT stations previously. R.L. Turner was awarded Package C, with a bid of approximately $6 million. Package C includes the East Side Mobility Hub, which is an offsite facility at the east end of the project, providing comfortable transfer opportunities between the Blue Line and other local routes.

The Blue Line project is funded through a combination of local and federal sources, including a $150 million Small Starts Grant from the Federal Transit Administration and nearly $22 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Activities have already begun in preparation for Blue Line construction. IndyGo notes that utility companies were given notices earlier this fall to begin relocating facilities determined to be in conflict with the new design.

Next steps

In preparation for the beginning of construction in the affected areas, IndyGo will host a series of public open house meetings in mid-February along the Blue Line corridor to share the latest information regarding the anticipated construction schedule, planned detours and other relevant information. Additionally, a groundbreaking event is anticipated in late-February. More details will be released in early 2025.