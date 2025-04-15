MA: Framingham transportation company to lay off 124 workers

A Norfolk-based transportation company will lay off 124 workers at its Framingham location by June, according to new filings with the state.

According to a Massachusetts Workers Adjustment Retraining Notice, Kiessling Transit, a subsidiary of California-based WeDriveU, will lay off 124 employees by June 30. The state received the notice on April 11.

According to Kiessling Transit’s LinkedIn page, the family-owned company has been in business since 197a and contracts with regional transit authorities, state agencies, colleges and city and town governments around Massachusetts.

The company contracts with Framingham-based MetroWest Regional Transit Authority for fixed-route accessible and Dial-a-Ride public transportation, according to the MWRTA website.

WeDriveU, a company owned by British transportation corporation Mobico Group, has 4,300 employees operating 2,300 vehicles in 44 United States locations, according to its website.

WeDriveU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

