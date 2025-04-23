OCTA partners with Iteris to explore mobility strategies

Iteris, Inc., has been awarded a new contract by the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) to support a new mobility initiative that will help to improve public roadway transit in the county.

Iteris will provide OCTA with its microsimulation planning expertise to analyze public transit movement and identify strategies to improve service across the areas studied. Iteris says this project will focus on transit routes along Harbor Boulevard. The study area spans five cities and 53 signalized intersections. Iteris notes the two combined routes (Route 43 and OC Bus Rapid Route 543) along this corridor average over 10,000 boardings daily, encompassing nearly eight percent of all Orange County, Calif., bus ridership.

Through microsimulation, Iteris says the team will utilize traffic software to simulate real-life operations and analyze the impacts of changing travel demand, traffic generated and affected by construction projects, local traffic patterns, updates to signal timings and parameters and different interactions between modes of travel. With this information, Iteris can then identify a range of strategies to enhance and improve public transit service along the affected routes.

This project coincides with Iteris’ support for the Traffic Signal Priority Pilot Study on Harbor Boulevard and will leverage data collected for the countywide baseline project, which combined represent nearly $10 million in recent contracts awarded by OCTA to Iteris. Like the Traffic Signal Priority Pilot Study, the Harbor Boulevard Transit Initiative will use Iteris’ ClearGuide® SaaS solution and extensive data analytics to help understand travel patterns and identify existing traffic conditions in the area.

ClearGuide is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, which works to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help enhance safety and efficiency across all roadway users.

“We’re thrilled to further our work with the Orange County Transportation Authority with this new planning project,” said Iteris Senior Vice President of Mobility Professional Solutions Steven Bradley. “With our extensive microsimulation experience and coinciding knowledge of OCTA’s transportation network from our other work with them, we’re uniquely positioned to help the county improve transit efficiency with this initiative.”