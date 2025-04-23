New Orleans RTA 2024 Annual Report details agency’s effort to improve transit experience

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA) has released its 2024 Annual Report. NORTA says this comprehensive report is a part of its efforts to deliver safe, reliable and equitable mobility options that connect people to opportunity and the community.

In 2024, NORTA says it worked to establish an improved transit experience in New Orleans, La., by modernizing its infrastructure, investing in workforce and engaging with the communities it serves. NORTA says it worked to provide access to the polls on election days and dedicated efforts to improve the rider experience with better bus stops and signage.

This year’s report highlights key achievements aligned with NORTA’s strategic priorities: