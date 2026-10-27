Transdev renews contract with MBTA to continue operating The RIDE Access Center

Transdev has renewed its contract with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to continue operating The RIDE Access Center (TRAC), the central hub coordinating paratransit services throughout Greater Boston.

As operator of TRAC, Transdev manages the reservations, scheduling, dispatching, service coordination, customer communications and operational oversight that support The RIDE, the MBTA’s ADA-compliant paratransit service. Serving 58 communities across the region, The RIDE provides essential transportation that connects riders to healthcare, employment, education and everyday destinations.

“We are honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the MBTA and support its mission of providing accessible transportation for all," said Transdev Senior Vice President of Transit Paul O'Brien. This contract renewal reflects the dedication of our teams and our shared commitment with the MBTA to deliver an exceptional rider experience while continuously improving operational performance and service reliability."

The renewed contract will enable Transdev to continue supporting the MBTA’s goals of enhancing mobility, improving service quality and expanding innovation within paratransit operations.

“As General Manager, I see every day how essential reliable transportation is to our passengers' independence," said Transdev MBTA TRAC Location General Manager Joel Cook. "Our team's strength lies not just in our operational standards, but in our people, including the team members who bring direct experience as RIDE customers. Their insight shapes how we manage trip reservations, dispatching, and customer support and we are proud to continue our partnership with the MBTA to deliver an even better experience for Greater Boston."

Transdev’s management of TRAC includes oversight of trip reservations made one to five days in advance, coordination of service delivery across multiple transportation partners, quality assurance monitoring, workforce management and customer communications.