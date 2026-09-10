Transdev receives pair of contract renewals to continue service

Transdev has had a pair of its contracts renewed, continuing to be the service provider for Greater Hartford Transit (GHT) and the Texoma Area Paratransit Service (TAPS).

Transdev inks three-year base contract with GHT

Transdev has been awarded a contract renewal by GHT to continue providing paratransit services throughout the Greater Hartford area, extending a partnership that Transdev says has delivered safe, reliable and accessible transportation for more than two decades.

The new agreement began on July 1, 2026, and includes a three-year base term with two one-year extension options, continuing a partnership that has spanned more than two decades.

For the past 21 years, Transdev and its predecessor organizations have partnered with GHT to provide transportation services that help residents maintain independence and connect with essential destinations, including medical sites, workplaces, schools and community resources. By the conclusion of the renewed contract term, the partnership will reach 26 years of continuous service.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with Greater Hartford Transit and the communities we serve,” said Transdev Transit Senior Vice President Paul O'Brien. “Our team is committed to providing safe, dependable and customer-focused transportation every day. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the past 21 years and look forward to building on that success for the next contract term.”

The service delivers approximately 40,000 passenger trips each month, helping ensure mobility for riders who depend on accessible transportation throughout the region.

Transdev says the operation is powered by a dedicated workforce of approximately 300 employees, including 225 drivers and 60 office staff members, and utilizes a fleet of 185 vehicles. The mixed fleet includes both electric and gasoline-powered vehicles.

Transdev notes it has been proud to be involved with the contract since its inception in 2005 when the service launched with just three weeks’ notice. This renewal is another step in Transdev further strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two organizations.

“There is nothing more important to GHT and our partners than the continued provision of high-quality service for our riders, and we are looking forward to our continued partnership with the team at Transdev,” said GHT Executive Director Doug Holcomb.

Transdev signs contract continuation with TAPS

Transdev has announced the renewal of its contract with TAPS, continuing what it describes as a decade of collaboration dedicated to expanding mobility and improving access to essential services across rural North Texas. The renewed contract began March 1, 2026, marking the next chapter in a relationship that began in April 2016.

TAPS provides transportation across six counties—Clay, Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin and Wise, Texas—serving as an option for residents who rely on public transit to reach work, medical appointments, education and community resources. Through this renewed agreement, Transdev will continue to operate and manage a blend of general public Dial-a-Ride and rural prescheduled demand-response services.

These services connect six communities that would not otherwise have access to public transit, reinforcing what the pair calls the shared commitment to ensure equitable mobility for all.

Transdev notes its role with TAPS extends beyond daily operations. The partnership includes transit system management, paratransit service delivery, grant writing, administrative support, Texas Department of Transportation-focused reporting and data management and oversight of funding compliance and operational transparency. Under this model, the TAPS General Manager also serves as the agency’s executive director, supported by Transdev’s national expertise and local leadership.

The operation includes a 36-vehicle cutaway fleet and a dedicated team of 31 employees. Safety and innovation remain core priorities, with the introduction of new technology platforms to enhance driver awareness and operational performance.

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with TAPS and to support the essential mobility this system provides across the Texoma region,” said Transdev Transit Senior Vice President Paul Buharin. “For 10\ years, our shared focus has been on connecting people to opportunity. This renewal allows us to keep building on that purpose with safe, reliable, community-centered transit.”

The renewed agreement spans five years, ensuring continuity, stability and ongoing investment in rural mobility across the region.