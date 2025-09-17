MBTA launches new app and online portal for The RIDE paratransit service

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) launched its new app, “The RIDE – MBTA,” alongside a new online booking portal for its paratransit RIDE passengers. The agency says these new tools provide customers with better flexibility in scheduling trips, updating some account information, adding funds to their accounts and tracking their trips; features that come directly from customer requests.

“Everyone deserves the ability to choose public transportation, and the freedom to easily use The RIDE is a priority. I’m proud of our paratransit team for their commitment to improving the rider experience,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Making it easier to schedule and use The RIDE with new customer-facing tools like the online portal and mobile app will improve service and the experience for all that need or choose transit.”

These new customer tools come as part of a larger software transition for The RIDE. Over Labor Day weekend, The RIDE launched a new transportation management system developed by Spare.

Customers can now book trips in three ways:

By Portal: The new online booking portal.

By App: Customers can find the new “The RIDE – MBTA” mobile app in both the Apple App Store and Google Play store.

By Phone: Calling The RIDE Access Center (TRAC) to speak to a reservationist.



The agency says both the online booking portal and mobile app were reviewed for accessibility and tested by internal and external users.

“It’s important that we keep evolving and improving both our operations and customer experience,” said MBTA Chief of Paratransit Services Michele Stiehler. “We want to make sure our customers can rely on us for safe, timely transportation and have any questions or concerns addressed as they arise.”

Along with the new mobile app and web portal, Spare brings real-time trip optimization to The RIDE, which the agency says means more efficient scheduling and a better ability to react to unexpected delays like traffic or customer emergencies.

The agency notes that over the past few years, The RIDE has made steady progress in improving operations, customer service and engagement. Recent upgrades include: