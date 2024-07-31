Transdev finalizes DART Mobility Management Services contract.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has recruited Transdev to manage its Mobility Management Services (MMS) for the next eight years. This contract includes overseeing all aspects of operations for DART’s ADA paratransit, microtransit and Rider Assistance Programs (RAP).

Per the contract, Transdev will manage DART’s ADA paratransit services across their 13 member cities and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Transdev will also manage microtransit operations in the 34 zones currently available to customers.

The company will be responsible for handling operations of DART’s RAP, servicing qualified riders in specified cities and zip codes of the Dallas area to fulfill trips using a complement of accessible and ride-sharing vehicles.

Transdev will begin fullfilling the requirments of this contract on Oct. 1st, 2024. The company will bring a brand-new fleet of vehicles for all three services and new technology platforms to enhance the passenger experience. Transdev is deploying a new dynamic, real-time schedule optimization platform to reduce wait times and overall trip times for passengers across the services. Transdev will also deploy their Command Console platform to offer dispatchers and management better visibility and ability to actively manage daily service.

“The DART team looks forward to officially launching service for our Rider Assistance Passengers, our ADA riders as well as GoLink passengers via Transdev later this year,” said Bernard Jackson, senior vice president and COO for DART. “Our vision at DART is to be your first-in-mind mobility partner; working with Transdev will bring us closer to this goal by creating seamless mobility experiences for our passengers.”