RIPTA unveils 50 Model 1 Frontrunner vans for paratransit fleet

On Sept. 2, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) unveiled 50 new Model 1 Frontrunner vans to replace aging vehicles in its RIde paratransit fleet and expand capacity for growing RIde and Flex On Demand service. The $12 million investment was made possible with $9.7 million in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding and a 20% state match.

“We are grateful for our Congressional Delegation’s continued investment in public transportation,” said RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand. “For riders with disabilities, a safe, reliable and accessible vehicle is essential to maintaining independence and connecting to jobs, health care, education and their communities.”

The vehicles feature a low-floor design, flat entryway, kneeling capability and a low-slope manual ramp, making it easier and more convenient for passengers who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices to board and exit the vehicle. The design also makes it easier for van operators to deploy the wheelchair ramp.

RIPTA notes the new vehicles will also support its efforts to modernize its fleet and reduce its reliance on outsourced taxi services. By expanding its fleet and workforce, RIPTA will be able to provide more trips directly, giving RIde reservationists greater control over scheduling and helping the agency maximize available resources.

“Thanks to the tenacious advocacy of Sen. [Jack] Reed (D-RI-2) and the entire Rhode Island Congressional Delegation, RIPTA will have the funding necessary to create a modernized paratransit fleet with purpose-built vehicles that have the support of riders and operators,” said RIPTA Board Chairman Patrick Crowley. “This is a major advance in our goal to build a 21st century transportation system every Rhode Islander can rely on.”

In December 2024, RIPTA extended the year-long RIde Anywhere Pilot Program until further notice. The program provides service for people with disabilities who are traveling within 3/4-mile of a fixed-bus route and cannot independently take the bus or travel to and from a bus stop.

The new vans are part of RIPTA's recent efforts to improve the customer experience. The agency recently opened its new passenger amenity building at the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center in January, the proposed Providence Transit Center has advanced to the next stage and the agency is currently rehabilitating the 102-year-old maintenance and office building located at 265 Melrose Street.

"Congratulations to RIPTA for all they are doing to improve and expand service for their community,” said American Public Transportation Association President and CEO Paul Skoutelas. “Investments like this make public transportation more accessible and affordable, create jobs and drive the U.S. economy, all great reasons for Congress to continue strong, predictable federal funding to expand and modernize transit.”