RIPTA opens new passenger amenity building at Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has opened the new passenger amenity building at the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.

The new passenger facility features public restrooms, driver restrooms and breakroom, a waiting area with seating and real-time passenger information screens, and a security office. RIPTA will also have a staffed customer service window to assist riders as needed.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee allocated $5 million for the construction of the 2,600-square-foot passenger facility building within his fiscal year 2023 budget. Bentley Builders served as the general contractor constructing the building, and BL Companies designed the facility.

“I’m proud to have been a day-one supporter of the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, including providing state funding in my budget to help advance the new passenger amenities building,” Gov. McKee said. “This project complements the investments my administration has made across Pawtucket—from Centreville Bank Stadium to new housing and modern schools. Together, these projects will drive economic activity, support job growth and create new opportunities for our entire state. I’m grateful to our partners for their collaboration.”

RIPTA notes the facility serves routes 1, 71, 72, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80 and the R-Line, providing over 500 trips per day. RIPTA recorded over 241,000 boardings at this hub in 2025.

“We’re excited to welcome passengers to the new facility at the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, which represents the future we’re building—a transit system that’s modern, reliable and centered on the people who use it every day,” said RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand. “With amenities like public restrooms, comfortable waiting areas, real-time information and an on-site customer service window, this investment reinforces our commitment to providing a safe, accessible and welcoming hub for both bus and rail customers. It also offers our drivers a comfortable space to recharge between trips. We’re grateful to Gov. McKee and our federal, state and local partners for making this important improvement possible for riders and employees alike.”

According to Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, Jr., the facility is more than just helping connect residents with transit; it’s improving the quality of living for residents.

“The Pawtucket/Central Falls transit center has been a winner from day one, and this new building will also be a winner,” Alviti, Jr. said. “This transit center has spurred transit-oriented development around the station and has proven to be extremely popular with nearly 1,000 people a day getting on the trains. It’s a game changer for commuters and the cities.”