RIPTA awarded $7.4 million bus grant for rehabilitation of 102-year-old maintenance and office building on Melrose Street

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has been awarded a $7.4 million Buses & Bus Facilities grant for the rehabilitation of the 102-year-old maintenance and office building located at 265 Melrose St. in Providence, R.I.

The funding is one of 117 projects across the country that were awarded a share of $1.5 billion in funding through the 2024 Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low- or No-Emission and Bus and Bus Facilities Grant Program and marks a significant milestone in RIPTA’s ongoing efforts to return the historically significant facility to a state of good repair and enhance its operational capacity in line with Transit Forward RI 2024, the state’s first Transit Master Plan.

Originally built in 1922, the Melrose Street facility has served as a cornerstone of RIPTA’s operations for decades. However, the agency notes the building has faced substantial deterioration throughout the years, necessitating urgent repairs and upgrades.

The phase one rehabilitation and modernization project will focus on critical improvements, including repairing the building shell to eliminate water vulnerabilities, upgrading the HVAC system and completing asbestos abatement. The efforts will prevent further deterioration, ensuring the building remains structurally sound and safe for future use.

“The rehabilitation of 265 Melrose Street is essential for RIPTA’s growth and ability to provide enhanced transit services across the state,” said Christopher Durand, RIPTA’s interim CEO. “With this grant, we can address the most urgent needs of the facility, including creating a much-needed larger space for driving training. This sets the stage for future phases of the project that will expand our capacity and support the implementation of our Transit Master Plan. We are grateful to our federal partners for this award.”

“This federal funding will support RIPTA in its mission to provide riders with safe, accessible and convenient transportation options that connect people and communities and promote local economic growth and mobility. We’ve got to invest in ensuring RIPTA meets the community’s needs now and in the future. This federal funding will help RIPTA renovate this facility and move forward toward a greener, cleaner fleet and future smart growth,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), a senior member of the Appropriations Committee who helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has invested more than $3.3 billion in American transit buses and the infrastructure that supports them.

Phase one of the project will include:

Replacing the roof, windows and restoring exterior brick walls to seal the building and protect it from water damage. HVAC system upgrades: Enhancing air quality and circulation by replacing outdated components, except for the 2010 boiler, which RIPTA says remains functional.

Once phase one is completed, RIPTA plans to proceed with subsequent phases that will involve extensive interior and exterior upgrades, which will include replacing overhead garage doors, restoring the building’s elevator, electrical, sprinkler, plumbing and drainage systems, as well as creating new training and administrative spaces.

“As chairman of the House Finance Environment and Transportation Subcommittee, I know the vital importance that RIPTA’s services mean to many Rhode Islanders. This is why this federal grant, along with the increased budget appropriations authored by the House Finance Committee, are so important to the people of Rhode Island. RIPTA is stronger today due to these increased funds and will be able to provide the transportation services that our residents need and deserve,” said U.S. Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-RI-54).

The rehabilitation project will not only preserve a key piece of RIPTA’s history, but also support the agency’s future growth. The restored facility will enable RIPTA to increase its fleet size, enhance maintenance capabilities and improve administrative functions, including a new driver training area, all of which are critical to implementing the first 25 percent of the Transit Master Plan. Improvements to operations will result in more frequent and reliable transit services, new crosstown routes and extended operating hours.

Through its training and maintenance elements, the rehabilitation will also support the long-term decarbonization of RIPTA’s fleet. Improving the facility’s energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring the continuity of transit operations in the face of climate change, also serve to support Rhode Island’s Climate Resilience Action Strategy and the 2021 Act on Climate.

“We are pleased to provide federal support to RIPTA to rehabilitate its Providence maintenance building, which will help keep buses and related assets in good condition and also provide space for valuable worker training,” said FTA Regional Administrator Peter Butler. “Improving the bus facility will help keep RIPTA’s buses, drivers and other frontline workers on the road, connecting Rhode Islanders to jobs and opportunities.”

“I am thrilled to see this major investment in the rehabilitation of this historic Melrose Street facility. This project will provide a much-needed larger training space for our drivers to hone their skills,” said Walter Melillo, president/business agent, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 618. “These upgrades will ensure our members receive the best training possible, enhancing the overall safety and quality of RIPTA’s services. We are grateful for the support from our federal and state partners and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our union members.”