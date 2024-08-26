RIPTA launches new Flex On Demand pilot.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has launched its new microtransit pilot program, Flex On Demand. The new transit option is designed to bring the convenience of rideshare apps to public transportation, allowing passengers to book a trip from wherever they are within the service area.

RIPTA is launching Flex On Demand in the 203 Flex Zone, which includes Narragansett, South Kingstown and Kingston, R.I. The pilot service is available Monday through Friday from 7:50 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost for a one-way trip is $2, the same as RIPTA’s fixed-route bus service. All Flex Vans are equipped with wheelchair-accessible features to accommodate passengers with limited mobility.

Designed for rural and suburban communities, RIPTA says Flex works to provide convenient, affordable transportation within a community and the opportunity to make seamless connections to other locations in the state. Flex Service was first introduced in November 2000 when the Narragansett Flex Zone became operational.

Passengers can request a ride using a smartphone app, which will provide an estimated pick-up time, track the ride in real time and send an alert upon arrival. The service is fully ADA-accessible, offers curb-to-curb transportation and has no surge pricing.

“At RIPTA, we are always seeking innovative ways to connect our riders to where they need to go and Flex On Demand is a prime example of that commitment,” said Christopher Durand, interim RIPTA CEO. “This new pilot program leverages the convenience of modern technology to make public transit more accessible, flexible and responsive to the needs of our communities in South County. By integrating the benefits of rideshare with the reliability of public transportation, we’re providing our riders with more choices and greater control over their travel experience."