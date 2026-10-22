MBTA partners with Hayden AI to launch automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement program

On Oct. 1, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), in partnership with Hayden AI, launched its automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement program, issuing warnings to vehicles parked illegally in bus lanes and bus stops using bus-mounted technology from Hayden AI. The program is designed to improve transit safety, reliability and accessibility across the Greater Boston transit network.

MBTA says Illegally parked vehicles in bus zones are among the most persistent causes of transit delays, throwing buses off schedule and preventing riders from reaching their destinations on time.

By deploying Hayden AI’s technology across its bus network, the agency will be able to automatically detect and subsequently process violations – keeping bus lanes and stops clear to improve on-time performance.

“Transit agencies across the country are recognizing that bus-mounted automated enforcement is one of the most impactful tools available to improve accessibility and on-time performance. We’re proud to partner with the MBTA and deliver the benefits from our proven technology to Boston transit riders,” said Hayden AI Executive Chair Jeffrey Tarr. “This contract is a testament to the MBTA’s commitment to its riders, and we are honored to be their technology partner in making that vision a reality.”

The MBTA’s automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement program was authorized under state law in 2025. The MBTA joins transit agencies in New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago and the East Bay of the San Francisco Bay Area in deploying Hayden AI’s bus-mounted technology to enforce dedicated transit zones. In New York City, the technology has improved bus speeds by up to 36% on congested road segments and reduced bus stop parking violations by 40%.