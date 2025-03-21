Hayden AI helps Culver CityBus to launch automated enforcement program

Culver CityBus has partnered with Hayden AI to launch an automated enforcement program using the company’s perception technology to keep its shared bus/bike lanes and bus stops clear to improve public transit reliability and enhance road safety. Hayden AI says the agency put out a 60-day warning period across all Culver CityBus routes. Starting May 19, vehicles illegally parked in bus lanes, bike lanes or bus stops will be subject to citations mailed to registered owners.

Improving transit efficiency and safer streets

"Fast, reliable public transit is critical to the economic and social vitality of our cities," said Hayden AI Executive Chair Lisa Schule. "By keeping bus and bike lanes clear, our technology helps reduce travel times, improve on-time performance and enhance safety for all road users. We are proud to support Culver City in its commitment to creating a more efficient and accessible transportation network."

Creating a more reliable and accessible transit system

Hayden AI says automated enforcement will help ensure transit services remain efficient by reducing delays caused by parking violations in transit zones and improving bus reliability, making public transportation a faster and more predictable option for riders. By keeping dedicated bus/bike lanes unobstructed, the program also improves conditions for cyclists and pedestrians, preventing unsafe situations where people riding bikes are forced into vehicle traffic. Additionally, it removes obstacles at bus stops, allowing for smooth and safe boarding, particularly for riders who rely on wheelchair ramps or other accessibility features.