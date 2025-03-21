CA: Miro Salazar's art will travel with SolTrans

SolTrans was looking for someone to showcase the organization's motto. They need look no further than local artist Miro Salazar, who created the perfect portrait.

SolTrans on Wednesday announced the unveiling of the newly wrapped local bus will feature artwork by Salazar. The design, created through SolTrans' Local Call for Artists in Spring 2024, will be officially revealed after the SolTrans Board Meeting on Thursday in front of Vallejo City Hall. The event celebrates the intersection of public transportation and local creativity, enhancing both the streetscape and community pride in Solano County.

"Public transit is more than just moving people — it's about connecting communities and celebrating local culture," said SolTrans Executive Director Beth Kranda. "We are happy to showcase Miro Salazar's work and bring beauty and creativity to our communities."

The newly wrapped bus will be in service throughout Benicia and Vallejo, providing both essential transit and a traveling canvas of community pride.

SolTrans official say the theme of the Local Call for Artists centered around the organization's commitment to sustainability. As SolTrans transitions to a Zero Emission Bus fleet, the call for artwork encouraged designs that celebrate sustainable green transportation options in Solano County while highlighting connections to the greater Bay Area. Artists were also asked to reflect and support the SolTrans Mission — "SolTrans provides safe, reliable, courteous, efficient, and accessible transportation services that effectively link people, jobs, and communities."

"Salazar's artwork beautifully captures this vision, featuring images of windmills, recycling trucks, green space, and local community members enjoying the clean air that ZEB buses bring to neighborhoods," a statement from SolTrans read on Thursday. "The artwork reflects a hopeful, sustainable future while highlighting the essential role of public transit in fostering environmental stewardship."

Following the unveiling, SolTrans will host a reception at Bambino's to honor Miro Salazar and celebrate the contribution to the community.

According to SolTrans, the bus wrap design was brought to life with the expertise of BB&B Business Group, who skillfully translated Salazar's artistic vision into a bold and dynamic layout that seamlessly integrates with the bus's structure. Their careful design work ensures that the artwork not only stands out but also maintains its integrity across the bus's unique curves.

