CUTRIC prepares ZEB implementation plan for Saskatoon Transit

The Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) created a comprehensive zero-emissions bus (ZEB) implementation plan for Saskatoon Transit to assess the agency’s readiness to transition to a 100 percent zero-emissions bus fleet. The transit agency contracted CUTRIC through the National Planning Service for the government of Canada’s Zero Emission Transit Fund.

The study considered economic, technological, social and environmental benefits, risks and constraints of investing in zero-emission buses and supporting infrastructure in Saskatoon using three scenarios:

Full battery-electric bus (BEB) fleet. Full hydrogen fuel-cell electric bus (FCEB) fleet. A mixed BEB and FCEB fleet.

CUTRIC noted both battery-electric and hydrogen-powered buses rely significantly on the power grid for charging or fuel production. Saskatchewan power plants use fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas to generate electricity, which emit greenhouse gases and offset the benefits of reduced tailpipe emissions from zero emission buses.

“The data and analysis in the zero-emissions bus study provide a roadmap for Saskatoon Transit to follow when power is generated by a higher proportion of renewable energy sources in Saskatchewan,” said Director of Saskatoon Transit Mike Moellenbeck. “Saskatoon Transit will continue to monitor advancements in technology, funding programs and changes in the power grid to transition to ZEBs when it is feasible.”

Financial cost is also a significant factor, as the total life cycle cost (15 years) of a fleet of 100 percent FCEBs would cost C$1.1 billion (US$797.7 million) using current prices and C$18.2 million (US$13.2 million) for facility retrofits. A fleet of 100 percent BEBs would have a total life cycle cost of C$479.2 million (US$347.5 million) and require C$47.7 million (US$34.6 million) in facility costs and on-route charging infrastructure.

"Transit decarbonization is a critical pathway to the reduction of emissions at the municipal level, but based on the carbon intensity of provincial grids, electrification is not always a slam dunk because of pollution from electrical grids,” said CUTRIC President and CEO Josipa Petrunic. “As the provincial grid system decarbonizes in upcoming decades, electrification will become a more viable option for cities like Saskatoon as they transition away from fossil fuels."

A new transit fleet renewal strategy for annual diesel bus purchases will be presented to Saskatoon City Council’s Standing Policy Committee on Transportation for consideration in June.