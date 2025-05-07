Pace expands Dial-a-Ride service in Will County to three new townships

Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) is expanding its Access Will County Dial-a-Ride paratransit service to Channahon, Manhattan and Plainfield, Ill., townships. Seniors or people with disabilities in these three townships can now register for Will County’s curb-to-curb paratransit bus service. Eligible residents can schedule rides for any purpose within a travel radius that includes all of Will County and some portions outside of county boundaries.

“This expansion marks an important milestone for our continued efforts to improve transportation in Will County for residents with mobility issues,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “Offering a safe and reliable transportation service for seniors and people with disabilities has been a top priority, and I’m grateful to all of our partners who helped bring Access Will County Dial-a-Ride to these new communities.”

The program growth followed agreements between Will County, the village of Channahon, Manhattan Township and Plainfield Township to replace local dial-a-ride services with Access Will County, offering residents an expanded service radius than a locally managed program. The three new townships join the current service area, which includes eastern and southwestern Will County. With the expansion of service, 16 out of 24 townships in Will County are part of the Access Will County program, which is overseen by the Will County Executive Office and operated by Pace.

“Expanding the Will County Mobility Management Program to include Channahon, Manhattan and Plainfield townships will enhance our public transportation network and help citizens with disabilities and the elderly to maintain their independence,” said Will County Board Speaker Joe VanDuyne. “I am proud to support this important initiative, and I look forward to a time when citizens across our entire county have access to these services.”

The expansion is part of Will County’s ongoing efforts to offer the Access Will County Dial-a-Ride service to more residents throughout the county. This follows the Will County Board’s approval of a plan aimed at eliminating barriers to mobility programs throughout the county and improving or consolidating existing systems. The service expansion has been supported and financially supplemented by Pace.

"Expanding Will County Access to include Manhattan, Plainfield and Channahon is a meaningful step forward in ensuring that more residents have access to vital transportation services," said Pace Board Chair Rick Kwasneski. "This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to providing safe, reliable and convenient mobility options for everyone in our community, especially those who need it most."

To raise awareness of the program, the Will County Executive Office will host in-person mobile office hours at events in Channahon, Plainfield and Manhattan to register eligible residents on site and answer questions.