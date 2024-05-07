VA: WATA to increase bus service back to pre-pandemic levels

May 2—The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority plans to increase service hours on Sundays and ride frequency at peak times during the week after making cuts in 2020.

Beginning Sunday, operating hours for all routes will extend to 6 p.m. on Sundays, and starting Monday, WATA will bring back 30-minute frequency at peak times on Route 1 ( Lee Hall) and Route 2 (Richmond Road), according to a news release.

Routes 1 and 2 will have 30-minute service intervals from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., and from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The 60-minute frequency will remain outside those times.

WATA began limiting its service hours in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A shortage of bus operators kept WATA from resuming the pre-pandemic schedule.

"WATA is excited to bring back these services to help people in their daily lives," WATA Executive Director Matthew Scalia said in the release. "We are committed to providing convenient and reliable service, and this is a big step in that direction. We appreciate the community's patience and support as we built back from the effects of the pandemic."

To see route schedules and track buses, people can go to www.gowata.org.

