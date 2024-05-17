MN: Rochester Public Transit introducing new and updated service in June

May 16—ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Transit is implementing several changes to its fixed-route bus service starting in June.

Routes affected by the changes include 101, 250X, and 560X. Updated route maps and schedules are available at rptride.com.

On June 2, Route 101 in northeast Rochester will be extended to the north adding new stops on 55th Street Northeast at Zumbro Ridge Estates and Hallmark Terrace. The route offers trips every 30 minutes on weekdays from about 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the expansion will add hundreds of households to RPT's service area.

On June 3, Rochester Public Transit will begin service to its newest park-and-ride location, 75th Street Park & Ride. The 478-stall parking facility is located on Prairie Vista Drive Northwest, just southwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 and 75 Street Northwest. It is RPT's fifth park-and-ride location in Rochester, joining facilities at the former IBM complex, Graham Park, Rochester Community and Technical College and North Broadway. All of RPT's park-and-ride locations are free to park and open to the public.

To accommodate the park-and-ride lot, Rochester Public Transit is adjusting express service, which connects park-and-ride facilities with Mayo Hospital Saint Marys and Mayo Clinic downtown.

Route 560X, which previously served the Graham Park and IBM park-and-ride lots, is being discontinued and replaced with two new routes.

The new Route 450X will service IBM park and ride, along with the new 75th Street lot. It will feature a 20-minute trip frequency during morning and afternoon peak times. Midday service to the IBM site will continue to be available on Routes 411 and 412.

The 75th Street lot will not have midday service when it opens.

Route 350X, a new route with trips every 15 minutes during peak times, will service the Graham Park park-and-ride lot. During midday and evenings, customers can request a stop at the site on Route 306.

RPT will also suspend Route 250X to the RCTC park-and-ride lot. Instead, the facility will be served by local Route 203, which provides 30-minute service from 5:15 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

___

(c)2024 the Post-Bulletin

Visit the Post-Bulletin at www.postbulletin.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.