MA: General manager gone in shake-up at transit authority

HAVERHILL — Abrupt changes over the weekend to top management at the Merrimack Valley Transit Authority (MeVa), left the regional bus provider without its general manager and assistant general manager.

“They are no longer working here,” said MeVa Administrator Noah Berger.

General Manager Jesus Guillermo’s last day with the company was Friday; Assistant General Manager Juan Guillermo’s last day was Sunday, Berger said.

Berger would neither confirm nor deny whether the employees, who are cousins, had been fired, saying personnel matters are handled by MeVa’s management company, DGR Management.

DGR’s president, Nicole Rohan, said the two men were no longer working for MeVa and she had no further comment on the personnel matter.

Jesus Guillermo had worked 17 years for the transit authority, working his way from bus driver to the management post.

Juan Guillermo had been employed by MeVa for about the last year, and previously worked for the transit authority, as well, according to a Facebook page of his.

The Eagle-Tribune was unable to reach them immediately. We are continuing to seek comment.

An email early this week from an anonymous sender alerted some MeVa Advisory Board members and media to the changes at MeVa and voiced concerns.

Lawrence’s representative on the MeVa Advisory Board, Myra Ortiz, said Tuesday that she was unaware of the management changes and was therefore withholding any comment.

Newburyport’s representative to the MeVa board, Andrew Levine, chief of staff for Mayor Sean Reardon, said he received the anonymous email.

Asked if he has concerns about MeVa operations given the loss of top managers, he said, “I’m looking forward to working with the other communities to see how we can be of assistance to the administration.”

MeVa’s paratransit director, Amy Jenkins, was named interim general manager on Friday, Berger said.

She has been an employee of the transit authority for 16 years, the last three directing MeVa paratransit.

Berger said MeVa’s routes are running without disruption, on a full schedule, and fully staffed.

Asked if leadership changes might disrupt morale among MeVa’s estimated 87 bus drivers and other employees, Berger said: “There is always the potential, but I am confident in the team in place.”

He said he has been talking to drivers and staff and urging them to focus on serving passengers. “We are proud of the service we are providing,” he said.

MeVa travels as far as Lowell and Salisbury, and serves 14 towns and cities on 24 fixed bus routes.

Fares are free and ridership has climbed beyond pre-pandemic levels.

MeVa also provides paratransit transportation on its mini-buses, for medical appointments and other destinations, with reservations made in advance.

An email distributed by the administrator to MeVa employees on Friday urged them to welcome Jenkins in her new role.

The email also expressed gratitude to Nicole Rohan, president of DGR Management, for “her ongoing wisdom and guidance of the past few weeks.”

DGR has been MeVa’s management company for two years, taking over for First Transit.

Enabling legislation for Massachusetts’s 15 regional transit authorities was written decades ago, giving direct management of operations to an umbrella organization, and to not be exercised by the individual regional transit authorities.

