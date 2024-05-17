Santa Clara VTA bus operator surpasses 4 million accident-free miles driven

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) bus operator Janell Rubbo has surpassed driving 4 million accident-free miles.

Rubbo has more than 35 years of experience behind the wheel. Santa Clara VTA notes her journey as a driver began when she was only 18 years old. Starting as a school bus driver for the Franklin-McKinley Elementary School District in San Jose Calif., her hometown, she spent 35 years driving the yellow bus.

Janell joined Santa Clara VTA with 1 million accident-free miles already under her belt. She has been with Santa Clara VTA for 14 years.

The agency says Rubbio drives the way she was taught: Driving at or under the speed limit and always checking her mirrors. She is patient with traffic and has never lost her cool.

Recently, Dawn Wright, her superintendent at Chaboya Middle School in San Jose, presented her with a 4-million-mile recognition plaque.

The agency notes that while Rubbio will be retiring in December, her legacy will continue to inspire new drivers for years to come.