NY: Bailey Avenue bus project gets another $960,000 in federal funds

Apr. 3—WASHINGTON — Weeks after winning $102.7 million in federal funds to build a dedicated bus rapid transit line along Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority was awarded an additional $960,000 grant to assist in the planning of the route.

The Federal Transit Administration announced the award under its Pilot Program for Transit-Oriented Development Planning, which aims to encourage transit agencies to develop affordable housing along commuter routes. The NFTA money was among $17.6 million in grants going to 20 communities in 16 states.

"We are proud to help another 20 communities develop plans to add affordable housing near public transit," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "This is an important part of the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to increase access to opportunity and bring down costs for families."

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, lauded the new award.

"Last month I was proud to deliver $100+ million to help transform this corridor with a new bus rapid transit line, and now, the NFTA is getting almost $1 million more in additional federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to boost community engagement as they develop this project to create more equitable faster transportation on Buffalo's East Side," Schumer said.

