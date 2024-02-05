Park City Transit receives grant to progress fleet electrification transition

Park City Transit (PCT) has recieved approval of an incentive to support the installation of three electric vehicle (EV) chargers from Rocky Mountain Power’s EV Infrastructure Program.

The program, which aims to alleviate the infrastructure costs associated with the transition to an electrified fleet, will allow PCT to accelerate its move toward a zero-emissions fleet.

“With Rocky Mountain Power's make-ready incentives, PCT continues its journey to an eco-friendly fleet,” said PCT Transit Manager Kim Fjeldsted. “This collaboration empowers green transit, overcoming infrastructure challenges and ensuring a smoother and more efficient transit system for our community."

Two depot chargers will be placed within PCT’s bus barn at Park City Public Works, with an additional fast charge overhead model to be located on short line drive. The chargers will play a major role in facilitating the operation of seven new Gilig E-buses currently enroute for delivery. The depot chargers are projected to be operational by 2025, with the overhead charger scheduled for installation in June 2024.