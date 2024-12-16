Government of Canada to invest C$2.7 million to support 12 rural transit projects in Nova Scotia

The government of Canada will be investing more than C$2.7 million (US$1.9 million) through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund to support 12 rural transit projects across Nova Scotia.

For Pictou County Transit, C$136,761 (US$95,990) in funding will go towards purchasing a vehicle that will help them expand service to Trenton, Westville, Pictou and Pictou Landing First Nation, Nova Scotia. The other 12 projects include improvements to rural transit services, new vehicles and supporting infrastructure, including bus shelters and stops and charging infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles.

The government of Canada will also be investing more than $1.2 million (US$842,376) in baseline funding through the Canadian Public Transit Fund for the Pictou County Transit Authority and the town of Bridgewater, Nova Scotia. The funding, which will be delivered over 10 years from 2026 until 2036, will help advance key improvements to Pictou and Bridgewater’s public transit systems. The Pictou County Transit Authority will receive C$717,030 (US$503,340) and the town of Bridgewater will receive $486,040 (US$341,212) during the 10-year period. The funding is conditional on the communities submitting capital plans and signing funding agreements.

“Public transit is an invaluable part of people’s lives. Our announcement today is one example of the investments we’re making to improve existing services while planning for the future needs of our communities here at home in Nova Scotia,” said Canada’s Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser.

“PCT Authority is very pleased and grateful to receive funding for a van which allows for the expansion services into other communities in Pictou County. The operational funding ensures the sustainability of this expansion for years to come. From the beginning, it has been the goal of PCT to expand this very important service to our neighboring communities,” said Mayor of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, and Chairperson for the Pictou County Transit Authority Nancy Dicks.