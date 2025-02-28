CapMetro taps Camber to expand electric bus charging

The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) expanded its partnership with Camber to help the agency scale its electric bus charging solution at its primary bus depot in Austin, Texas.

This installation allows CapMetro to charge 48 buses simultaneously, supporting the agency’s ongoing efforts to transition its bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles. As part of the project, Camber supplied and installed two 1440 kW Camber Charging Systems and 48 Camber Industrial Dispensers. Camber is currently supporting CapMetro with proactive and ongoing maintenance to help ensure reliable operations. Camber expects to provide CapMetro with its proprietary charger and energy management software, along with its remote diagnostic tools, to manage energy costs and help lower the total cost of ownership.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with CapMetro and help electrify its bus fleet, ensuring more Texans have access to clean, reliable and affordable public transit options," said Camber President Brendan Harney. "Our partnership with CapMetro represents a significant step forward in the electrification of public transit, showcasing how charging solutions at scale can empower communities to embrace a more sustainable future without sacrificing reliability. At Camber, we’re proud to play a role in supporting CapMetro's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship."

In addition to dispensing power at CapMetro’s primary bus depot, Camber’s EV chargers will also deliver on-route power and range extension, so that buses return to the depot with a higher state of charge to reduce peak power demand at the central site. With on-route charging, fleet operators can benefit from higher vehicle availability and reduced downtime.

“With support from Camber, we have made tremendous strides toward achieving our vision to expand and improve the public transit system in Central Texas, allowing us to open up new, entirely electric routes,” said Dave Kubicek, executive vice president, CapMetro. “Austin has long been at the forefront of EV adoption, and we’re committed to sustaining that leadership while ensuring our citizens reach their destinations reliably and efficiently.”

Camber notes its electric vehicle charging system is interoperable with different vehicles, allowing one depot to support a mixed fleet with varying charging demands and power requirements.