Metro Transit selects HDR for engineering, construction administration services for METRO H Line

Metro Transit in Minneapolis has selected HDR to provide engineering and construction administration services for the METRO H Line, a new bus rapid transit (BRT) line that will run from downtown Minneapolis to Sun Ray Transit Center on the east side of St. Paul.

Metro Transit plans to establish a 165-mile BRT network consisting of 11 lines by 2035. The H Line will be the eighth arterial BRT line in Metro Transit's network and aims to deliver faster, more reliable service. The line’s recommended corridor plan identified 46 stations over a 17-mile corridor, with public feedback on station locations underway before detailed engineering begins. When operational, buses are planned to arrive every 10 minutes throughout the day.

HDR previously led work for Metro Transit on the METRO C, D and E Lines, contributed to the delivery of two additional lines and is a partner on the METRO Bronze Line.

“Our team is excited to partner with Metro Transit to deliver the newest addition to the METRO network,” said HDR Project Manager Ryan Bauman. “The H Line connects some of my family’s favorite destinations, including the University of Minnesota campus, the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. This is in addition to all the connections to jobs and neighborhoods this project will bring together. Having helped deliver the C, D and E Lines, we understand the transformative role bus rapid transit can play in connecting people to opportunity.”

Led by Bauman, HDR’s team will provide project management, engineering services, station design, civil design, transit systems and technology, electrical and traffic engineering, public engagement, risk management and construction administration.

“Metro Transit continues to demonstrate how strategic investment in bus rapid transit can strengthen communities and expand access to opportunity,” said HDR Global Transit Director Matt Tucker. “The H Line builds on the success of the growing METRO network, creating another high-quality transit connection for residents and visitors while supporting long-term mobility throughout the Twin Cities.”