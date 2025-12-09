Metro Transit launches METRO E Line bus service

Twin Cities Metro Transit has introduced the region’s eighth bus rapid transit line, the METRO E Line, with service starting Saturday, Dec. 6, ending what the agency calls a transformative year for transit in the region.

The E Line features frequent service, stations with amenities like heated and lit shelters and a fleet of 60-foot buses that facilitate all-door boarding. The E Line now operates a 13-mile corridor, serving a population of 117,000 people and significant destinations like the University of Minnesota, downtown Minneapolis, Uptown and the Southdale area in Edina.

"The E Line isn't just a bus route—it's a lifeline for thousands of people along this corridor without access to a vehicle,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Robin Hutcheson. “When we invest in transit infrastructure that serves one of our highest-ridership corridors, we're investing in economic mobility and equity for the entire region."

Nearly 20% of households along the corridor do not have access to a personal vehicle. The E Line is the third of three bus rapid transit lines to open this year to meet more riders. Serving the Interstate 94 corridor east of St. Paul, the METRO Gold Line opened in March. The METRO B Line on Lake Street, Marshall Avenue and Selby Avenue opened in June.

With this year's expansion of the METRO network, nearly 16% of the total regional population and more than 500,000 jobs (29% of all jobs in the region) now sit within a half mile of a METRO station. The agency notes that around 38% of the region’s car-free households are now within a half mile of a METRO station.

“The continued growth of our METRO system means more people have more access to frequent, convenient service than ever before,” said Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras. “Each improvement makes our entire system stronger, more connected and more useful to people all across our region.”

The E Line will run from 4:30 a.m.to 1:00 a.m. daily, with headways expected to be every 10 to 15 minutes throughout the day. The agency says this marks a 30% increase in service compared to what’s currently offered on Route 6, which the E Line replaces.

With fewer stops, all-door boarding, transit signal priority and more than three miles of bus lanes, the agency notes that the E Line is expected to be up to 20% faster on average than the route it replaces.

To make the $64 million project possible, Metro Transit, Hennepin County and the city of Minneapolis joined forces to deliver more than $11 million in multimodal, accessibility and safety improvements like accessible pedestrian ramps and new traffic signals to facilitate the new route.

“The E Line connects Dinkytown, downtown and Uptown with one-seat, faster service,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “Whether you’re a University of Minnesota student headed to an internship in the Central Business District or a Linden Hills family on your way to a Gopher hockey game, the E Line will knit together some of the city’s best entertainment destinations, shopping districts and job-rich areas with better transit access. Thanks to city staff, Hennepin County and Metro Transit for making it happen.”

Service changes complement, expand on E Line

The E Line’s opening ends a year of transit improvements from Metro Transit. The agency is providing 15% more service than was offered at this time last year as it continues to grow its workforce and advance the Network Now framework that’s influenced through passenger and community feedback.

The agency has plans for continued service improvements in the coming years. This includes the 2027 opening of the METRO Green Line Extension and the addition of several other bus rapid transit lines now in the planning and design phases.

In the next five years, Metro Transit says it expects 40% of the region’s jobs and 23% of the regional population will be within a 10-minute walk or roll of a METRO station.