Ramsey County breaks ground on METRO Bronze BRT line

Ramsey County, Minn., in partnership with Metro Transit and the Metropolitan Council (Met Council) has broken ground on the METRO Bronze bus rapid transit (BRT) line. The Bronze Line will span about 10 miles and include 22 stations, five miles of bus lanes and two new bridges. All BRT stations will feature near-level platforms that improve accessibility for all passengers, real-time arrival information, lighting, security cameras and seasonal shelter amenities. All vehicles will feature all-door boarding, complementing the use of off-board fare collection on stations to speed up boarding.

The county notes the line is being constructed through local funds and will operate in mixed traffic in Maplewood and both designated lanes and mixed traffic in Saint Paul.

“I’m proud to share that the Bronze Line will be 100% locally funded, with Ramsey County covering about 90 percent of the cost,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Mai Chong Xiong. “This was a very intentional strategic investment. Local funding gives us the flexibility to shape this project around our communities’ needs and move forward with more certainty around design, schedule and cost. It allows us to deliver a project that works for the people who live and work here.”

The county says the project incorporates targeted safety and accessibility improvements along Maryland and White Bear avenues, including enhanced pedestrian crossings, upgraded ADA accessibility and transit signal prioritization to provide faster, more reliable service. The redesign also eliminates a full roadway reconstruction in Maplewood, preserving existing traffic conditions.

"The Met Council looks forward to advancing this important project and working alongside our partners to bring the Bronze Line to life,” said Met Council Chair Robin Hutcheson. “As we move forward, we're not just building infrastructure—we're building connections, opportunities and a stronger future for the east metro and for our entire region."

Metro micro, a shared ride service, was identified in Metro Transit’s Network Now for the Maplewood area anchored at the Maplewood Mall Transit Center. The service will be implemented in September 2026, years in advance of the arrival of the Bronze Line.