City of Mississauga selects HDR, GEI Consultants for Lakeshore Bus Rapid Transit project

The city of Mississauga, Ontario,has selected HDR Inc. and GEI Consultants to head design and contract administration for its Lakeshore Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The approximately two kilometer (1.2 mile) stretch along Lakeshore Road, considered the Lakeshore corridor, extends from East Avenue to Etobicoke Creek in Mississauga. The agency says the project is an investment in the city’s mobility future, creating a multi-modal corridor that improves connectivity, supports sustainable growth and expands waterfront access for all users regardless of transportation mode with plans for future growth in the area.

To achieve this multi-model transportation goal, the area will be redesigned to into a complete street that will include:

A widened roadway

Center-running bus lanes

Accessible, weather-protected stations

New cycle tracks

New sidewalks

Below the street, utilities will be engineered to support future development to enable further redevelopment of Mississauga’s waterfront.

“The Lakeshore corridor will experience significant growth in the coming years with several developments reshaping southeast Mississauga, including the highly anticipated Lakeview Village,” said Mississauga Commissioner of Transportation and Works Sam Rogers. “The city looks forward to continuing its work with HDR to move this priority project forward and help make the beautiful waterfront area more accessible for all.”

HDR’s latest role stretches the project's next major stage, including design, procurement of supplies and construction administration and inspection services.

“The Lakeshore BRT is a key part of Mississauga’s ongoing investments to improve the community’s public transportation capabilities,” said HDR Project Director Cristian Huma. “Our team has been involved for over 10 years within the Lakeshore corridor and it’s exciting to see that our work will continue to carry this vision forward.”