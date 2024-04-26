CA: Why ferry service was suspended from Sausalito to S.F., and when it could return

Apr. 23—Golden Gate district officials say they immediately suspended ferry service from Sausalito to San Francisco on Friday afternoon after they discovered a damaged steel pile at the pier.

"On Friday afternoon, during a routine inspection, our staff found damage to one of the four steel piles that support the float at the Sausalito Pier," said Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, spokesperson for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, which operates ferry service in Sausalito. "There's no cause identified for the damage."

Ferry service remained suspended as of Tuesday morning. It's unknown when normal operations will resume, though spokesperson Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz said it should happen "within a matter of days, not weeks."

The district has replaced suspended ferry routes with buses.

How soon ferry service resumes will depend on how fast the district will be able to finish repairs. Cosulich-Schwartz said crews doing repair work at the pier have encountered limited windows "because the repairs have to happen at low tide."

This is not the first time Golden Gate Ferry service has been disrupted in Sausalito. Officials suspended service for three months in 2021 to make emergency repairs at a local shipyard.

The Sausalito Pier was constructed in the 1970s, and is slated for replacement with construction starting in 2025.

